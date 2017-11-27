North East Valley and Opoho pipes to be renewed

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 15:03

Work will be starting next year on a project to replace almost 13km of old and poorly performing water, wastewater and stormwater pipes in North East Valley and Opoho. Construction is likely to start in February 2018 and run until early 2020.

The Dunedin City Council’s Capital Delivery Team Leader Dominika Biziak-Kochan says the work will improve the area’s water so it has better fire flows. It will also reduce the wastewater overflows that can occur during heavy rain.

"The main aim of the work is to improve flows for firefighting, but residents will also benefit from fewer burst pipes and unplanned shutdowns." North East Valley has been identified as one of three areas in the city where stormwater and groundwater enter the wastewater network, particularly in heavy rain. Wastewater can also get into the surrounding soils.

"When we replace the wastewater pipes, we should see fewer of the overflows that cause manholes to pop up in heavy rain. The overflows to Lindsay Creek in heavy rain should also reduce, but the problem won’t be completely solved at this stage," says Mrs Biziak-Kochan. The DCC will work with the contractor to minimise disruption to residents. "Traffic management will be used for streets where work is being done. Some water shutdowns will also be needed at times," says Mrs Biziak-Kochan.

The DCC will hold a public drop-in session in North East Valley on 12 December to give people information about the project and address any concerns. A letterdrop is being done in the area this week to let people know about the project.

More information about the project is also available at www.dunedin.govt.nz/nevrenewals.