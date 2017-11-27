David Trubridge shade sail installed in the Village Green

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 15:18

The week-long process to install the David Trubridge-designed shade sail in Havelock North’s Village Green has started today.

The 1.2 tonne steel structure has been craned into place, said Hastings District Council parks manager Colin Hosford.

Over the next two days the footings will be finished and scaffolding installed to enable the canvas sail to be fitted.

The shade structure has been designed to reflect the outline of Te Mata Peak - Te Mata-o-Rongokako. The concept was donated by Trubridge, with construction costs covered by the Landmarks Trust and Hastings District Council. The Council’s share came from its budget for shade features in the Village Green.

Acting mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the financial input of The Landmarks Trust, through its Abbott Bequest fund, had made the difference between having standard shade sails and "creating a truly original piece of art that is also functional".

"This David Trubridge design is unique. We are very aware of the importance of shade for our families using the Village Green. This will not only provide the shade we need, but also adds a stunning element to one of our beautiful playgrounds."