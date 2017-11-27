New approach to help whanau build a path of increased wellness

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 15:26

Te kuaka marangaranga, kotahi manu i tau ki te tahuna: tau atu, tau ra

The kuaka flock has arisen; one bird has come to rest on the beach: others will follow.

Today a new approach begins to help whÄnau build a pathway of increased wellness. Whiria te Muka - Weaving the Strands - is a unique, Kaitaia-based solution focused on preventing and reducing the family harm experienced by Te Hiku whÄnau, hapu, iwi and communities.

Aligned to the Te Hiku Social and Wellbeing Accord, this solution has been co-designed in partnership between Te Hiku iwi leaders (Ngati Takoto Ngati Kuri, Te Aupouri and Te Rarawa) and Police over the past two years.

Whiria te Muka’s singular role is to empower the hopes and aspirations of Te Hiku whÄnau.

It will contribute practical solutions and improved delivery of whÄnau services to support those whÄnau who are in most need and require immediate support. Whiria te Muka is about enabling a space of advocacy and systemic change, cloaked in the narratives of Te Hiku.

"Today symbolises the high trust collaboration that developed as a result of honest and real partnership. While it may be a lean start-up, it is an example of social innovation and investment, and a positive beginning. These challenges in our whanau are not unique, they are being replicated in every country in the world. But our approach to be the life raft that keeps them afloat is unique. The kuaka flock has arisen" says Te Hiku Iwi spokesman, Harry Burkhardt.

Police Northland District Commander, Superintendent Russell Le Prou, says he is extremely proud that together, collectively, we have arrived. I am proud that we have an Iwi partnership which has resulted in a real local solution.

"Personally, this initiative is about a commitment I made to a mother, following the death of her daughter at the hands of her former partner.

I promised her we would be better, we would be different and we would commit to not letting anyone else down."

"As Police we talk about Turning the Tide and being victim focused. Whiria Te Muka is our community response so we see fewer victims of whÄnau harm and a reduction in harm as a result of whÄnau violence."

Whiria te Muka team will be reviewing family harm incidents reported to Police with other agencies and collectively sharing knowledge, providing cultural intelligence, whakapapa and employing a whÄnau approach to be best connected with that whÄnau.

The first response is to ensure the immediate safety of whÄnau particularly tamariki. The next step involves delivering a sustainable plan to maintain that safety and support continual behaviour change by addressing the underlying stresses on the whÄnau.

Whiria Te Muka is the third such initiative where Police, iwi and the community work in partnership to address family harm.

Whangaia Nga Pa Harakeke has been in place in Tairawhiti since February this year, and in Counties Manukau since April this year.

The Whiria te Muka team of 10 staff (Iwi and Police employees) will operate from Te Aupouri House in Kaitaia.