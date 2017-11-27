Second myrtle rust location found in Auckland

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 15:32

A second location of myrtle rust infection has been found in Auckland - this time in the city, on ramarama plants at a private property in St Lukes.

Myrtle rust is a fungus that attacks and can potentially seriously affect myrtle species plants including some significant natives such as pohutukawa, ramarama, manuka and rata.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) says so far it appears ramarama and pohutukawa are the most susceptible species in New Zealand.

Myrtle rust response controller Dr Catherine Duthie says of the 136 locations now known to be infected, 90 percent involve infection in ramarama or pohutukawa plants.

"As with all our previous detections, we’ve placed movement controls on the new property to stop any myrtle plant material being moved off site.

"Our team on the ground will shortly remove all affected plants to contain any risk of spread."

Dr Duthie says it’s vital that the team knows just how well-established myrtle rust is in the Auckland region to help determine what is feasible in terms of future control.

"Auckland is a big place and we can’t check everywhere. We encourage all Aucklanders to look particularly at ramarama and pohutukawa plants in their gardens and public areas and report any signs of the distinctive yellow fungus to MPI on 0800 80 99 66.

"It’s important you don’t touch the plant or the rust, as this may spread it. If possible get a good photo of the plant and the yellow patches, and contact us. We’ll look after it from there.

Dr Duthie says finding another infection in Auckland so soon after last week’s detection is disappointing but also expected.

"While myrtle rust has been relatively dormant over the winter months, we have been expecting new infections to be identified as the weather warms up and the fungus begins to release spores again.

"We are now considering what this new find means to the future management of the fungus. It may well mean that we have to review our tactics and prepare for a longer term approach to managing it in partnership with others including local authorities, iwi, the plant production industry and interested individuals.

"We’ll be keeping people informed about any decisions and will provide the most up to date information about best practice in fighting this disease," Dr Duthie says.

Myrtle rust has previously been found in Taranaki, Te Puke, Waikato and Northland, and just last week, in Auckland for the first time.

Information is at: www.mpi.govt.nz/myrtlerust