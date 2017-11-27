Nelson City Council launches new Freephone pollution hotline

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 15:47

Council has recently launched a Freephone pollution hotline - 0800 NOPOLLUTE or 0800 667 655 - that people can call if they see a pollution threat or incident in the Nelson area.

The hotline has been activated to ensure that Council is able to respond as quickly as possible to prevent and mitigate pollution incidents.

Stormwater drains are particularly vulnerable to accidental pollution, as they lead directly into our rivers and streams. Any substance such as sediment, paint, diesel, chemical or diesel that is washed into the stormwater drain has the potential to cause a freshwater pollution problem in our rivers and streams.

Clare Barton, Group Manager Strategy and Environment, said that the new hotline is another tool in Council’s frontline defence against pollution.

"The hotline reflects Council’s commitment to working with the community so that quick action can be taken to protect the environment, especially our freshwater rivers and streams."