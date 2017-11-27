Further funding announced for AF8 project

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 16:17

The announcement of a further $170,000 in funding towards Project AF8 is a positive move in preparing the South Island for the potential rupture of the Alpine Fault.

The money was announced today by Civil Defence Minister Hon Kris Faafoi as part of the 2018 Resilience Fund, a fund administered by the Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management to support initiatives that improve resilience locally and regionally.

Emergency Management Southland manager Angus McKay says since starting the project in 2016, awareness had been raised of the likely scenario for when the Alpine Fault ruptures.

"We have improved cooperation across the South Island and have a very strong relationship with key scientists working towards understanding earthquakes in New Zealand. This year we are developing a SAFER (South Island Alpine Fault Earthquake Response) Plan, which will guide the response for the first seven days in any future Alpine Fault rupture event."

This additional funding for year three will assist with planning, carrying out community engagement, maintaining links within the science community and securing further long-term funding.

The rupturing of the Alpine Fault would be a significant event, with major ramifications for infrastructure and communities across the South Island.

Angus says having an effective plan in place for the whole South Island is the best way to be prepared for the effects of a rupture and the project has also been a valuable opportunity to bring together scientists and Civil Defence staff to share their knowledge.

"Now that we have the basis of a really good response plan, we need to ensure that the systems, resources and people are in place to enact it when it is required. A plan can’t just be tucked away and forgotten about, we need to make sure that if the worst happens, people know what they need to do and how we can best respond."