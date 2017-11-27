Car crashes into stream near Te Kuiti

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 16:27

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched at approximately 1pm today to a car crash a few miles south of 8-Mile Junction, near Te Kuiti.

A 45-year-old Masterton woman, was the sole occupant driver of a car which left the road and crashed through a fence into a paddock and down into a stream. She suffered multiple injuries in the crash. She was treated by St John and Fire Rescue staff before being flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

