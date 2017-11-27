Detours for Waipu road works

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 16:52

The NZ transport agency will be carrying out rehabilitation works on State Highway One, the Waipu Bypass, for three to four weeks.

This stretch of highway will have an unsealed surface for the duration of the works and will also be under a speed restriction.

To ensure safety the section of state highway between Nova Scotia Drive and the Braigh will be reduced to one lane, and stop/go signs will be in place during night during the work.

Sometimes work will need to be done during the day and on these occasions a southbound detour will be in place for up to three days at a time:

Night works will run from 6pm to 6am each day.

As is the case with most roadworks these works are weather dependent and bad weather may delay the programme. Emergency vehicles will be given priority access during the work.