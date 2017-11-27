Lincoln Event Centre recognised in awards

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 17:03

Lincoln Event Centre is celebrating after receiving two awards recognising its contribution to the local community and to the environment.

Earlier this month staff attended the New Zealand Recreation Association (NZRA) Awards in New Plymouth where the centre received a Merit Award in the Outstanding Recreation Facility Category. This award has six different criteria including innovation, community engagement, excellence, achievement, efficiency and effectiveness and sustainability.

The judges said they were particularly impressed with the Event Centre’s responsiveness to a changing and growing market.

"It was the Centre’s ability to respond quickly to the rapidly changing and expanding community, the diversity of use and great growth figures within a relatively short space of time that was most impressive," says Robyn Cockburn from NZRA.

At the Selwyn Responsible Business Awards in the same week Lincoln Event Centre also picked up a Gold Award. The judges highlighted the centre’s water conservation efforts, particularly through the new irrigation system and encouraging customers at large events to manage their food waste responsibly.

Lincoln Event Centre Manager Ginny Bowden says staff at Lincoln Event Centre work extremely hard to provide a quality facility with a wide range of services.

"To be recognised by our peers as being an outstanding recreation facility is a real honour," she says.

Lincoln Event Centre is currently taking bookings for corporate hire. To book email lec.enquiries@selwyn.govt.nz.