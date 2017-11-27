Serious crash on Great South Road

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 18:00

One person is in a critical condition after being hit by a car on Great South Road in Greenlane, Auckland, this evening.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene, at the intersection with Greenlane East, at 5:42pm.

Police are at the scene direction traffic.

Motorists are asked to have patience and avoid the area if at all possible.