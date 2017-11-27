Serious crash on Great South Road

|
[ login or create an account ]
One person is in a critical condition after being hit by a car on Great South Road in Greenlane, Auckland, this evening.
Police and ambulance were called to the scene, at the intersection with Greenlane East, at 5:42pm.
Police are at the scene direction traffic.
Motorists are asked to have patience and avoid the area if at all possible.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.