Road closures remain following flooding in Roxburgh

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 19:50

Road closures following flooding in Roxburgh in Central Otago are expected to remain until at least tomorrow.

SH8 from Millers Flat to Roxburgh and SH8 Roxburgh to Coal Creek is currently closed.

A bypass is in place across the dam, and along Teviot Road to Millers Flat.

So far no structural issues have been reported as a result of the flooding, and no further residential addresses have been evacuated.

There is still no water or sewerage through the Roxburgh area until at least Wednesday, and phone lines at Millers Flat are still out.

Cell-phone coverage is intermittent at this stage, however contractors are working to get this fixed as soon as possible.

There has been no rain today, but heavy rain is expected again for tomorrow.

Police are working closely alongside the Central Otago District Council and other services to prepare in case heavy rain does fall.

We will continue to have an increased Police presence in the Roxburgh township over the next few days, and we encourage anyone with concerns to get in touch with us.

It has been a very difficult 24 hours for our community, and we would like thank everyone for their patience, understanding and assistance during this time.