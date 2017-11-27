Police pleased with general spirit of Tongan gathering

Monday, 27 November, 2017 - 21:35

Auckland City Police are pleased this evening’s gathering of Tongan league supporters in the CBD has been in largely good spirits.

We’re policing with good intentions, and our aim is, as always, to keep people safe and keep the peace.

What have been doing is encouraging people to stay on the footpath as much as possible, and discouraging any disorder or violence.

So far we have received no reports of people being assaulted, or any damage, or theft, in relation to the gathering.

There have been no arrests at this stage.

Traffic is heavy as people are still celebrating, and we are encouraging people gathered to stay safe and look after themselves and others.

Police will remain in the area as required.