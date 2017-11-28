E tu calls for national memorial ahead of Erebus anniversary

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 04:45

New Zealand’s largest aviation union, E tÅ« is supporting calls by the Erebus families for a national memorial to New Zealand’s biggest aviation disaster.

In 1979, an Air New Zealand scenic flight over Antarctica crashed into Mt Erebus killing all 257 people on board including 20 crew.

Today, E tÅ« aviation representatives will attend the annual wreath-laying at the Erebus Crew Memorial garden at Auckland Airport.

E tÅ«’s Head of Aviation, Anita Rosentreter says the memorial remembers the crew who died but there is none with the names of all the victims, which is what the families want.

"We support the families. It’s important we honour the memory of all who died in New Zealand’s worst air disaster," says Anita.

"This would be a place where the families could reflect on what happened and it would serve as a powerful reminder of the need for vigilance where safety is concerned."

Anita says a recent incident in which a clipboard was left on the cowling of a Jetstar engine and sucked into the engine during a flight shows there is no room for complacency.

"That incident could have been so much worse. Aviation workers know what they do matters every day in terms of preserving the safety of the public and their colleagues.

"Just as we honour the memory of the men who died at Pike River, so we should remember the people who died in the Erebus tragedy as well."

What: wreath-laying at the Erebus Crew Memorial garden

Where: Puhinui Rd at Auckland Airport - the memorial is located to the side of the Tom Pearce Drive

When: 28th November 10.30am