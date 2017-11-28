Four people arrested on drugs charges in Nelson

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 07:55

Four people are due to reappear in the Nelson District Court over the next month following a recent drug-offending investigation that came to a conclusion last week.

Nelson Police conducted search warrants on a number of local residential addresses on 23 November, and recovered methamphetamine and cannabis, along with drug paraphernalia, a restricted weapon and an amount of cash.

A total of 22 police staff were involved with conducting these search warrants on the day, which were a culmination of a recent coordinated drug-offending investigation.

This focus was on a small number of local people, some with affiliations to criminal gangs and with suspected propensity toward drug dealing.

Tasman District Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Paul Borrell said: "As a Police District, we are absolutely committed in exposing and apprehending those in our communities who choose to involve themselves in the dealing of harmful unlawful drugs.

"Most of us are aware of the significant physical and social harm that many of these drugs cause, especially methamphetamine and as such, we are committed to similar future operations."

Four people appeared in the Nelson District Court on November 23.

They were charged with a variety of drug-related offences, including offering to supply methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cannabis.

A charge of unlawful possession of a restricted weapon was also faced by one of the individuals.

A 48-year-old male is due back in Nelson District Court on November 28.

A 29 year old male, a 34-year-old female and a 42-year-old female are due back in court on December 19.

Anyone who may wish to pass on information confidentially to Nelson Police relating to the dealing of unlawful drugs can call us on (03) 546 3840.

Alternately, other anonymous information can be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111