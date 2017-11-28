Search warrants being carried out in Canterbury

|
[ login or create an account ]
Canterbury Police are carrying out a number of search warrants in North Canterbury - Ohoka and Sefton, and in central Christchurch today.
The search warrants are in relation to the sale and supply of methamphetamine and those linked to the Tribesman Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.
More information is due to be released this afternoon.
- Senior Sergeant Jason Stewart
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.