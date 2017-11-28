Search warrants being carried out in Canterbury

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 09:05

Canterbury Police are carrying out a number of search warrants in North Canterbury - Ohoka and Sefton, and in central Christchurch today.

The search warrants are in relation to the sale and supply of methamphetamine and those linked to the Tribesman Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

More information is due to be released this afternoon.

- Senior Sergeant Jason Stewart