Update on stabbing incident in Strathmore, Wellington

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 09:10

One man has been arrested and charged with Injuring with intent to Cause Grievous Bodily Harm after a stabbing incident in the suburb of Strathmore Park last night, 27 November at about 11.30pm.

This man, is undergoing surgery and is in a stable but serious condition in Wellington Hosptial.

The victim in this matter, is also currently in hospital in a moderate condition. Both men are known to each other.

The scene examination will take place today and Police are continuing to speak with witnesses this morning.

"We are currently providing support to our victim and Police want to assure the community that Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this particular assault."

Anyone who witnessed this assault is encouraged to contact the Wellington CIB on (04) 381 2000.

- Detective S/Sgt Warwick McKee.