Crash on the Wanaka-Luggate Highway

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 10:10

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a car and a bus on the Wanaka-Luggate Highway in Otago.

Police were called to the scene between Morris and Ballantyne Road at 9.50am.

Two people are trapped in the car.

The road is closed and diversions are being put in place.

One person who was in the bus has minor injuries.

Police thank motorists for their patience in advance.