Bike helmet design competition winners' art comes to life

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 09:49

The talented winners of a bike helmet design competition have been recognised at a special ceremony in the Hamilton City Council chamber. Councillor Dave Macpherson presented the winners with their bike helmets painted by a professional airbrush artist.

School Travel Coordinator Cameron Ward says one of the key focusses of the design competition is to highlight the importance of wearing biking helmets in a fun and creative way.

"Children and teachers from Hamilton primary and intermediate schools were asked to design artwork for a bike helmet and we had an amazing response, with more than 1000 entries received from 30 schools," Cameron says.

"Holding fun educational activities like the bike helmet competition are particularly relevant now in Hamilton as we build more urban cycleways and provide a safer means for children to bike to and from school."

Growth and Infrastructure Committee Chair Dave Macpherson says it’s great to see the winning designs come to life and so many students entering this year’s competition to raise awareness of biking within the city.

"Bike safety education is a key focus in the Council’s Hamilton Biking Plan 2015-2045. It is expected Hamilton will have around 130,000 additional daily journeys to work or school by 2045, so the more we can relieve congestion on our roads by getting people on to bikes the better," Cr Macpherson says.

The winning designs and schools are:

Lily Usmar (age 6) - Hukanui Primary School

Zach Wang (6) - Hillcrest Normal School

Daniel Smith (8) - Hukanui Primary School

Peyton Matakitoga (8) - Rhode Street Primary School

Aleesha Kor (9) - Nawton School

Tiriata Thompson (10) - Nawton School

Georgia Rennie (11) - Fairfield Intermediate School

Stefan Smart (12) - Fairfield Intermediate School

Renee Tewano (teacher) - TKKM O Te Ara Rima