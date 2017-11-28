Earthquake strengthening work needed on Yarrow Stadium's East Stand

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 09:51

An independent engineering company which looks after Yarrow Stadium says earthquake strengthening work is needed on the East Stand.

New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) Chief Operating Officer Kelvin Wright says it’s early days and NPDC as operator of the venue is waiting for a specialised geotechnical report to confirm this is the case.

"As a precautionary measure and as a responsible operator, we are working with tenants (Taranaki Rugby Football Union, KDJ catering) on alternative arrangements. Let’s be clear, Yarrow Stadium is open for business with a venue capacity of 18,000 and it’s just the East Stand that requires strengthening work," says Wright.

In the wake of the Christchurch earthquakes, new seismic rules were introduced and many council operated buildings around New Zealand have been impacted.