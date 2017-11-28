Injured man winched from Leisure Island

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 10:50

The Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched at 5.30 pm to Leisure Island, Mt Maunganui, where a 31-year-old male had suffered serious injuries after a fall.

The man fell approximately 4-5 meters whilst visiting Leisure Island and received multiple injuries to his head, neck, and fractures to his feet. Due to the location of the man, the rescue helicopter utilised the Port of Tauranga Rescue Winch to extract him to safety.

He was stablised by paramedics before being flown to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.

