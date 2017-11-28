Woman suffers heart attack at home

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 10:58

The BayTrust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched just after 6.30 pm on Monday 27 November to Opotiki, where a 54-year-old woman had suffered a heart attack at her home.

The woman was stablised at the scene and then airlifted to Waikato Hospital for specialist treatment.

Philips Search and Rescue Trust (PSRT) is a charitable organisation, operating rescue helicopters throughout the Central North Island. Philips Search and Rescue Trust relies on support from principal sponsors and community donations. Special thanks to Rotorua’s principal sponsor, BayTrust. This crucial financial support ensures our rescue helicopters can continue to bring life-saving equipment, rescue personnel and trauma-trained medics directly to the patient. For further information about PSRT visit our website rescue.org.nz