Teen arrested after dairy robbery in Nelson

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 12:20

A 16 year old has been arrested in relation to the aggravated robbery of a Waimea Road dairy in Nelson.

The dairy was robbed just after 4pm on Sunday 26 November.

The 16 year old local man is due to appear in the Nelson Youth Court today charged with aggravated robbery.

Police would like to thank members of the public who provided helpful information which lead to a quick arrest.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnston says Police are committed to thoroughly investigating serious violent crimes and holding those responsible to account.

"These crimes are very traumatic not only for the victims directly involved and their families but the community in general, and we will continue to do everything we can to get a resolution for those involved."