Information sought following Mornington fire

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 12:45

A scene examination has been completed at the abandoned building in Mornington that was extensively damaged in a suspicious fire.

Police and Fire were called to the blaze on Montpellier Street at around 4am on Sunday 27 November 2017.

The building is on a quiet residential street and has previously been vandalised.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity is being urged to contact Dunedin Police on (03) 471 4800, information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.