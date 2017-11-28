Chief Executive to brief East Ward By-Election candidates

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 12:51

Prospective East Ward By-Election candidates can find out what they could be getting themselves in for at a briefing this Thursday evening.

Hamilton City Council Chief Executive Richard Briggs is hosting a Candidates’ Information Evening at the Council’s Municipal Building, following the success of an equivalent event prior to last year’s full Council election.

The meeting will be an opportunity for anyone considering standing in February’s By-Election to find out more about the role of a councillor, the election process and the nature of the Council as an organisation.

"We encourage anyone who thinks they have the skills and experience to govern the city to stand for election in the upcoming East Ward By-Election," says Mr Briggs.

"Being a councillor can be a demanding role, as Council is a large and complex operation that touches on the lives of Hamiltonians every day.

"The sheer variety of Council activities mean councillors often have to be ‘instant experts’ on a diverse range of subjects, so this Candidates’ Information Evening is the chance to familiarise yourself with what you need to know," says Mr Briggs.

Nominations are open for the East Ward By-Election, closing at noon on Friday 22 December. Nomination papers are available from hamilton.govt.nz/byelection, the Council’s Customer Services team, or via 0800 922 822.

The By-Election is due to the passing of Councillor Philip Yeung and will be held as a postal vote from 26 January to By-Election Day on 17 February 2018.

Electoral information is available at hamilton.govt.nz/byelection or by contacting elections@hcc.govt.nz.

What: East Ward By-election Candidates’ Information Evening.

When: 6pm THIS Thursday, 30 November.

Where: Meet at the Council Chamber foyer.