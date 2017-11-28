Wanaka-Luggate Highway crash update

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 13:40

The Wanaka-Luggate Highway has reopened following this morning’s serious crash.

The road opened at 1.30pm.

Two people were flown to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries following the collision involving a car and a bus.

The two injured people were the occupants of the car.

Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while the road was closed.