Wanaka-Luggate Highway crash update

The Wanaka-Luggate Highway has reopened following this morning’s serious crash.
The road opened at 1.30pm.
Two people were flown to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries following the collision involving a car and a bus.
The two injured people were the occupants of the car.
Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while the road was closed.
