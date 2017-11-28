Police name man who died while swimming in Buller River

|
Police can now release the name of the man who died while swimming in the Buller River, near Westport on Saturday.
He was 57-year-old Maxwell Verne MacDonald of Westport.
Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends.
The death has been referred to the Coroner.
