Waikato school leavers given a head start

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 14:01

Thirteen school leavers from the greater Waikato region will be heading to the University of Waikato next year with the help of the David Johnstone Charitable Trust. The students have each received a scholarship of $6,000 for their first year of tertiary education in 2018, which can be used towards fees, accommodation, transport and other course related costs.

Founded by Waikato farmer David Johnstone, the scholarship programme is now 22 years old and continues to help talented Waikato secondary school students further their education. Since 1997, the David Johnstone Charitable Trust, which is managed by Perpetual Guardian, has distributed five million dollars to more than 500 students to support their tertiary education in the fields of science, engineering, teaching and technology.

Chief Adviser Student Systems at the University of Waikato, Michelle Jordan-Tong, was struck by the academic calibre of this year’s scholarship recipients. "The David Johnstone Charitable Trust is helping to reduce the barriers for school leavers who want to access tertiary education. These scholarships are helping local students achieve their goals, while influencing the development of skills that have been identified as being relevant to the regional economy."

Paeroa College student Cameron Keeys was one of this year’s recipients. "I'm honoured to have received a David Johnstone Charitable Trust scholarship towards my study for a Bachelor of Business Analysis and Bachelor of Science at the University of Waikato. The scholarship is going to have a massive impact on furthering my education by reducing financial strain, as well as opening up even more incredible opportunities during my studies, and for that I am extremely grateful."

Perpetual Guardian regional manager Jan Middlemiss says, "The financial burden of hundreds of students entering their first year of tertiary study can be huge. It is a privilege to be able to help realise Mr Johnstone’s dream of a higher education by awarding scholarships to talented young people in his name. Education creates opportunity, it helps our children and young people be all they can be, and it’s great to see past students go on to contribute fully to our society and economy."