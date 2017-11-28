Conserve water notice for the Clutha District

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 14:26

Due to the recent adverse weather conditions affecting Central Otago, Clutha District treatment plants are struggling to produce water, resulting in all schemes struggling to keep up with demand in this warm weather.

We ask that consumers in the Clutha District please conserve water use. This includes the Glenkenich and Moa Flat Rural Water Schemes.

Watering systems and sprinklers may only be used between 8pm and 8am, and should not be left unattended.

We advise you to check your property for overflowing troughs and leaks etc. and fix these promptly. Please also be vigilant for any leaks on water scheme pipelines and contact the Clutha District Council if you see any leaks.

Any Council leaks can be reported by calling 0800 801 350.

Temporary Boil Water Notice

Customers on the Glenkenich and Richardson North Rural Water Scheme need to boil any drinking water for one minute before drinking it.

This includes any water that will be consumed, such as water to brush your teeth, food preparation and washing food that will not be cooked e.g. salad vegetables and ready-to-eat fruit.

This is due to a bacteriological contamination risk in the water following rain events which have made the Pomahaka River extremely dirty where the supply water is extracted from.

The supply is being monitored and further testing will be carried out over the next few days. This boil water notice is in effect until further notice.

There is currently a Conserve Water Notice on this scheme and this still remains in place.