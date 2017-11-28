Swan plants are not enough

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 14:38

The Monarch Butterfly New Zealand Trust is delighted with their success at the New Zealand Flower and Garden Show, being held at the Trusts Arena, Henderson from Wednesday 29 November.

"So many volunteers put in hours of work making sure we could get our message to gardeners - that butterflies need nectar," said Jacqui knight, Secretary of the Trust. "Everyone who visits our stand will be given a folded paper butterfly with a sample of nectar plant seeds, to take home and plant."

Many people think that a swan plant makes a butterfly garden - but in fact it’s much more than that. Colourful nectar flowers will bring butterflies (and other beneficial insects) into the garden, whether it’s on a third-storey balcony, or out in the country.

The Trust runs an on-line course for those people who would like to learn more about butterflies. As well, they have four species of NZ butterfly on the stand at the show.

"People should also get a chance to see caterpillars munching away, and even - if they’re lucky - caterpillars changing into pupae, and butterflies emerging as well."