Community feedback sought on Eely Point development report

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 15:26

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is seeking public feedback on a draft report outlining future development options for Wanaka’s Eely Point recreational reserve.

The draft report is the latest stage of QLDC’s ongoing Wanaka Lakefront Reserves Management Plan first published in 2014. This sets out a vision "to protect and enhance the amenity and ecological values of the Wanaka lakefront reserves whilst providing opportunities for both land and water based recreation".

QLDC Wanaka Parks and Reserves Officer, Diana Manson said it was an important opportunity for the community to influence the future development of a much-loved recreational space.

"The reserve stretches from the Scout Den to Bremner Bay, an area enjoyed by a huge variety of locals and visitors. With activity about to peak over summer this is the perfect time for people to think about how they currently use the reserve and how they’d like to see it develop as our population continues to grow.

"There are currently no restrictions on vehicle access within the reserve so this is one area we’d like to explore with people along with questions around the potential for further building, replanting and options for funding facilities like playgrounds, public art, fitness trails and parking," said Ms Manson.

Anyone can leave feedback on the draft report via the Council website until Friday 19 January. There will also be a drop in session from 4.00-6.00pm on 12 December at the Scout Den by Eely Point as well as information displays in Wanaka Library and QLDC’s Ardmore Street offices.

Diana Manson said her team will review all feedback and take it into account when presenting further papers to Council members.