Man suffers serious medical emergency at Dannevirke Aerodome

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 16:18

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Dannevirke Aerodrome on Tuesday 28 November at 10 am, to meet a responding ambulance crew from the local medical center.

A male in his 70's had presented at the medical center with a serious medical emergency, and due to his condition, the rescue helicopter was dispatched.

The male was transported via road ambulance to the Dannevirke Aerodrome where the rescue helicopter was waiting and was then flown to Palmerston North Hospital for assessment and treatment.

Philips Search and Rescue Trust (PSRT) is a charitable organisation, operating rescue helicopters throughout the Central North Island. Philips Search and Rescue Trust relies on support from principal sponsors and community donations. This crucial financial support ensures our rescue helicopters can continue to bring life-saving equipment, rescue personnel and trauma-trained medics directly to the patient. For further information about PSRT visit our website rescue.org.nz