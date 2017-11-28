Work to restore Roxburgh's water, sewerage, road access

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 17:52

Work to restore Roxburgh’s water supply, sewerage system and road access into town is continuing with one eye on the weather.

Central Otago District Council Chief Executive Leanne Mash said that repair crews had been moved from Black Jacks Creek to Reservoir Creek in case of a cloudburst, prioritising the residential area of town.

Metservice has renewed its thunderstorm watch for Central Otago, and Roxburgh Area School is being sandbagged to reduce the risk of flood damage.

SH8 remains closed at both ends of Roxburgh. People travelling to and from Central Otago should take SH85 or SH6. Local traffic is able to use a detour via the Roxburgh Dam and Millers Flat. There is no through-route on SH8 between the north and south ends of Roxburgh.