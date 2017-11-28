Police charge two people for Pt Chevalier assault

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 16:50

Police have charged two people in relation to a serious assault that occurred in Pt Chevalier on 17 July, 2017 when a 55-year-old woman was walking from her house to her car to buy takeaways for dinner.

The woman was knocked unconscious during the attack.

Her daughter came to her aid and was also assaulted.

"Police hope these charges will provide some degree of comfort to the victims who were severely traumatised by what happened to them," said Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong.

A 17-year-old man has been charged with Aggravated Robbery and Unlawful Taking in connection with the assault and appeared in the Auckland District Court today.

A 15-year-old male has also been referred to youth aid for youth court proceedings facing the same charges.