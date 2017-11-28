Inquiries continue to locate men in Bluff

Tuesday, 28 November, 2017 - 17:00

Police are continuing to make inquiries to locate three crewman that absconded a fishing vessel overnight when it was docked at Bluff Harbour.

The vessel left the port around 3pm this afternoon.

The men were not on board.

Police has been engaged in assisting other authorities to search the port area today.

Anyone with sightings or information which may help can contact Police.