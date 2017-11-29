Whangarei’s Summer Safe ambassadors back in action soon

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 06:07

Whangarei’s Summer Safe carparks ambassadors have been keeping carparks in our District’s most popular destinations safe and crime free for the past seven years and are about to launch back into action next weekend.

This is the eighth year that the capable, friendly ambassadors have served residents and visitors heading to beaches, waterfalls, caves and other holiday adventure spots.

Every weekend and on most public holidays between 2 December 2017 and 2 April 2018, volunteers will staff the carparks at Abbey Caves, A.H. Reed Memorial Park, Parihaka, Whangarei Falls, Whale bay, Ocean Beach, Ruakaka, Waipu Cove, Uretiti and Mt Manaia.

They will be showing visitors the friendly, safety conscious and caring side of our District by promoting:

other Whangarei tourist destinations

other Summer Safe Carparks that have ambassadors

I-Sites located at the Town Basin or Tarewa Park

fundraising for their own organisations.

These organisations include the Blue Club (police volunteers), T.S. Diomede Sea Cadets, Onerahi Lions Club, Hatea Lions Club, Tikipunga Community Trust (TikiPride), Tutukaka Coast Promotions, Ngunguru School Parent Teacher Association, Whangarei Heads Volunteer Surf Lifesaving Patrol, Ruakaka Surf Lifesaving patrol, Waipu Cove Surf Lifesaving Club, Bream Bay Beach Ambassadors and the Mount Manaia club.

They will be supplying visitors with the safety message "Hide IT, Lock IT, Report It." Visitor handouts, information on camping in public places, Whangarei’s walking and cycling trails, SunSmart information, tsunami information, sunscreen, hand sanitiser, first aid kits and rubbish bags will also be supplied.

Easily identifiable, their brightly coloured safety vests will only be outshone by the smiles and the sun.

Summer Safe is held from 2 December 2017 to 2 April 2018.