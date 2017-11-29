Botanica refurbishments starting 4 December

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 06:07

Two parts of Whangarei’s Botanica, the Snow Conservatory and the Cactus house, will be closed from 4-22 December for repairs. But people looking for a green oasis in the city are still very welcome to visit Bonatica’s third part, the Filmy Fern house.

Snow Conservatory’s roof will be replaced with new translucent panels and repairs will be made to the Cactus house between now and Christmas. The fernery will remain open and welcoming to visitors.

The roof of the Snow Conservatory is at least 40 years old. Made of glass reinforced plastic (at a time when such materials were not as ultra-violet ray resistant as roofing products are today), the old roof has started to crack and develop holes, letting out the heat which is so important to its indoor tropical plants, and letting in the rain.

The $45,000 roofing and repair job will be carried out by Northland Property Maintenance Limited. The crew will move the potted plants into storage, but will have to work around those that are planted into the ground in the conservatory and cactus house.

Plans are in place to avert any prickly situations, and only one of the tropical palms will need a light prune.

Both buildings will re-open to the public in time for Christmas. We will be replacing the roof of the main conservatory at Botanica. This means we will close the main conservatory and the cactus house from Monday 4 December to Friday 22 December.

The Snow Conservatory was built in 1970. It was named in memory of Stanley John Snow M.B.E, a well known local citizen, to honour his valuable contribution to the city over many years in civic and other fields. Now home to a wonderful collection of tropical and subtropical plants, the conservatory is the perfect spot to take time out of your day and whisk yourself off to a tropical hideaway complete with birdsong and the gentle cascade of the waterfall.