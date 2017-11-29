Twin Coast lighting upgrade

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 06:07

The Twin Coast Discovery Highway will be even brighter and shinier as it passes through Whangarei City thanks to a lighting upgrade by Currie Electrical on behalf of Council.

This work is part of an overall project to convert all of the streetlights in our district to Light Emitting Diode (LED) to reduce power and maintenance costs, plus provide a better quality of light.

Most of the project will just consist of a like-for-like replacement of the existing lights with LEDs.

However, in Whangarei City we are taking the opportunity to upgrade the lighting on the main arterial roads to improve road safety at night.

The work is starting now and will run until April 2018. The contract value is $1.2million.

Work will focus initially on underground drilling to install new cabling; boring holes for the new streetlight poles and installation of new steel streetlight poles.

This work will be undertaken while the new LEDs are being manufactured and shipped from Italy. The new LEDs will be installed at the end of the works.

Improving the lighting along the route will benefit both Whangarei community and tourists using this section of the Twin Coast Discovery Highway.

The outcome should be lighting similar to that at the recently completed Mill Rd/Nixon St and Kamo Road/Kensington Avenue/Nixon Street intersections

The works are located as follows:

Tarewa Road, from SH1 to Morningside Road

Lower Tarewa Road, from Morningside Road to the Five Finger Roundabout

Walton Street, from the Five Finger Roundabout to Dent Street

Dent Street, from Walton Street/Dent Street Intersection to Riverside Drive

Hatea Drive, from Riverside Drive to Nixon Street/Banff Street Intersection

Mill Road, from Mercer Street to Waiatawa Road

Waiatawa Road, from Mill Road to Kiripaka Road

Kiripaka Road, from Waiatawa Road to Boundary Road

Paramount Parade, from Spedding Road to Corks Road

Riverside Drive pedestrian crossing, adjacent to Memorial Drive.