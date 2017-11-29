Plenty of great ideas for Otangarei's new playground

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 06:07

Keen little thinkers came up with lots of options for Otangarei’s new playground when they were consulted last week.

Council staff met with about 40 children at Te Kura o Otangarei last week to sort through lots of different playground ideas that included swings, climbing frames, monkey bars, slides, rope webs, things that jiggle, others that wriggle and a few that go round and round.

The idea for a new playground came from discussions with the Otangarei Neighbourhood Safety Panel, KÄinga Ora o Otangarei, Te Kotahitanga Marae and the Te Hau Äwhiowhio Å Otangarei Trust. Staff talked directly to the community about the types of amenities and facilities they would like to see developed to bring their community facilities and public spaces up-to-date.

After last week’s school visit the playground options were also discussed at a meeting at the marae, organised by youth leader Mokoare Hoterene, who was behind getting a petition for the playground organised by youngsters.

The community playground to be built on the park next to the school, came up as a top priority. Housing New Zealand Corporation will jointly fund the playground.

The children have now said what parts of the design they would like to see.

These will be taken away, turned into designs and brought back for the children to consider in February.

The new playground will also include a sunshade and closed circuit television (CCTV) to ensure safety for those using it.