Police attend fatal crash in Featherston

One person has died following a crash between a truck and a motorcycle in Featherston, Wairarapa, this morning.
Police and emergency services were called around 9:12am to the crash at the intersection of Boundary Road and Murphys Line.
One person died at the scene.
Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
