The Speight's Fund 2017 applications now open

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 10:13

Applications to the Speight’s Fund are now open and with $25,000 dollars to give away to an Otago based not-for-profit environmental initiative; Speight’s is encouraging locals who are doing something a bit interesting to apply!

The Speight’s Fund has a strong sense of pride in knowing what matters, and wants to support Otago locals who want to do something positive for the region. So if you’re a doing some pretty special work with the environment, make sure you get your applications in. Initiatives, big and small will be eligible for funding - including both education and research-based initiatives.

Since the Fund’s creation in 2009, over $175,000 has been given away to Otago not-for-profit environmental initiatives. Previous recipients have included the Save the Otago Peninsula Trust, Te Kakano Aotearoa Trust, Sinclair Wetlands and Orokonui Eco-sanctuary.

Venue Manager, Speight’s Brewery Tours, Rosie Shanks says: "Speight’s has a long history here in Otago. We’re proud to support the locals who are out there, doing their bit for our natural environment, often behind the scenes with little recognition. So if you know someone whose work improving and preserving our natural Otago environment could do with a financial boost - make sure you encourage them to apply."

Applications are open now and will close on 15 December 2017, with recipients announced by the judges in early February 2018.

For more information and to apply, check out www.speights.co.nz