Vietnamese crewmen found in Bluff

Three Vietnamese crewmen who absconded from a fishing vessel docked at Bluff Harbour have been located.
They were found just after 5am this morning on the southern outskirts of Invercargill in good health.
They are in custody under the Immigration Act and the matter has been handed to Immigration New Zealand.
Police would like to thank members of the public for supplying Police with information.
- Detective Sergeant Dave Kennelly
