Council welcomes High Court decision

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 11:04

The KÄpiti Coast District Council welcomes the High Court’s decision to dismiss the Coastal Ratepayers United (CRU) appeal. In doing so, the High Court has upheld the Environment Court’s decisions from earlier this year.

Earlier this year the Environment Court rejected CRU’s claim that Council should have publicly notified the coastal hazard provisions of the 1999 Operative District Plan for submission and hearing, given its intention that they remain in place until new provisions could be developed.

Mayor K Gurunathan says the Council is pleased the court has provided clarity on this matter and will now focus its efforts on moving forward with developing fit-for-purpose coastal hazard provisions based on revised coastal hazard assessments.

"New coastal hazard provisions will be developed through a collaborative process involving the KÄpiti Coast community and a wide range of stakeholders, and will be informed by regional working groups and national guidance and policy which is currently under development," said the Mayor.

The coastal hazard provisions of the Council’s 1999 Operative District Plan will continue to apply until new provisions are developed, publicly notified, and adopted through a plan change.