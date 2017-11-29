Movember on track to deliver most successful campaign yet

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 11:33

With the hairy season drawing to a close for 2017, New Zealand is not too far away from achieving the biggest Movember fundraising effort to date.

Over $900,000 has been raised throughout November in a bid to stop Fathers, partners, brothers and male friends dying too young and before their time from prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide.

"The generosity of New Zealanders this year has been extremely humbling, and the Foundation considers ourselves very lucky to operate in a country when there is a real desire to help New Zealand men," says Robert Dunne, Movember Country Manager for New Zealand. "There is definitely a real shift in the Kiwi mindset to not only acknowledge the issues affecting men in this country, but also genuinely wanting to help by growing a Mo, donating and most importantly engaging in those conversations that help improve the health outcomes of our men."

From the 26th November 2017, Movember has seen a huge amount of support from both a participation and donation perspective with:

- 8,022 registrations, a 10% increase from this time last year

- 40,000 individual donations, a 25% increase from this time last year

- $905,000 raised to date, a 40% increase from this time last year

- Auckland is the highest earning region having raised approx. $187,135 to date

Former All Black and Movember Ambassador Josh Kronfeld says he has started noticing a real positive change in the way Kiwis are showing support for men’s health.

"While I have been an official ambassador for Movember for the last four years, I have been an active Mo Bro for long as I can remember, growing a Mo every year to show my support for the boys. This year I have seen a huge improvement on how we address men’s health in this country with more men than ever being open to discussing those serious issues that are often considered taboo. It is great to that see that Movember is working and that the important conversations are being had and the necessary money is being raised."

All funds raised throughout the month fund world class programmes focused on prostate, testicular and male mental health. Thanks to the support from the Movember community, the Foundation is able to carry out innovative research and deliver support programs that help build a society where men are living long quality lives as they are socially connected, physically active and actively engaged in discussing their health.

There are just three days left of this year’s Movember effort, to donate head to nz.movember.com.