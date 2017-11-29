Social media and television star joins Massey

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 13:32

To thousands of social media fans she’s known as ‘Hey Puawai’ but Puawai Taiapa-Aporo’s new title will see her become the Web-Content Manager for Massey’s Office of the Assistant Vice-Chancellor MÄori and Pasifika.

Ms Taiapa-Aporo, NgÄti Porou, Te WhÄnau-a-Apanui, NgÄti Kauwhata, Rakahanga (Cook Islands), joins Massey after two years working on the long running MÄori children’s television programme ‘Pukana’. She’s also part of the chart-topping band Maimoa Music which featured in its own reality TV show earlier this year and she has her own popular social media channel.

While working at Massey will be a change of pace for Ms Taiapa-Aporo, the fluent te reo MÄori speaker is no stranger to the institution having completed her Bachelor of MÄori Visual Arts here and having strong ties to Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi, School of MÄori Knowledge, through her mother, lecturer Julia Taiapa.

Ms Taiapa-Aporo says she’s looking forward to using her social media skills to help engage more MÄori in tertiary study. "I know my qualification has really set me on a strong path and I want to share that experience with others to empower them to give study a go and to dream bigger."

Based on ÅtehÄ campus, Ms Taiapa-Aporo will work on lifting the online visibility of MÄori and Pasifika at Massey.