Police name man found dead on Wahi Beach

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 14:00

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man whose body was found at Cave Bay, near Anzac Bay, Bowentown, Waihi Beach on Monday morning (November 27).

He was 24-year-old Jason Elijah Shane Manuka Lines of Rotorua.

The fisherman went missing off Bowentown Harbour on Monday November 20.

Despite efforts to find him he was not located.

His family has been informed and the death has been referred to the Coroner.

Police extend their sympathies to his relatives.