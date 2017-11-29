Countdown Kids Appeal grants top two wish list requests

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 14:19

Tears of joy were shed by Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s frontline paediatric staff at the Countdown Kids Hospital Appeal announcement this morning, with the news a special isolation room and dedicated outside space for immune-compromised kids would become a reality.

Countdown’s Hawke’s Bay Group Manager, Wayne Dohmen, announced Hawke’s Bay District Health Board (HBDHB) would be awarded with the second biggest cheque ever received by the DHB since the appeal began, revealing the top two wish lists requests had been granted totalling a whopping $113,349.00.

A Children’s Ward isolation room/outside space was granted the full $80,500 wish list request and a Colposcope for the Paediatrics area, listed second on the wish list was also granted at a total of $32,848.56.

Since 2007, Countdown Kids Hospital appeal has donated $710,996 to Hawke’s Bay Hospital and today’s donation now brings the grand total to $824,345.

"The Countdown Kids Hospital Appeal shows that there are many ways everyday Kiwis can assist children on the road to a healthier life - you don’t have to be a doctor or nurse to help," said Mr Dohmen.

"We see this appeal as part of a commitment to giving back to local communities and supporting good causes that make life that little bit better for future generations."

HBDHB paediatric leaders present, who work frontline with immune-compromised children where the special isolation room/outside area can now be built, shed tears of joy at today’s announcement.

"This means so much, it will make such a difference to our patients and their families, we are overjoyed," Associate Clinical Nurse manager Patrice Nicol said.

HBDHB service director of the Community, Women and Children Directorate, Claire Caddie, thanked Countdown on behalf of the DHB saying they were blown away to receive their top two prioritised wish list.

"The DHB as an organisation, from Board to Directorate commend, acknowledge and are delighted to be one of the DHB’s who are regular recipients of the Countdown funds.

"Our teams across the region have enjoyed holding and attending a range of fundraising activities, including our Wairoa team who don’t have a Countdown but held an amazing Trivia and Karaoke night raising $2,500.

"The isolation room and the child colposcope have been wanted for some time, so this is really significant. Thank you so much," she said.