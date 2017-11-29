Water restrictions begin for South Hokianga

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 14:21

South Hokianga residents are being asked to restrict their water use as a precaution against expected serious shortages later in the summer.

General Manager - Infrastructure and Asset Management Andy Finch is asking residents to stop using water sprinklers and non-handheld hosepipes from Friday, 1 December, and to be mindful of their overall water use during the summer.

"Introducing Level 2 water restrictions recognises the drought-sensitive nature of waterways that feed our Opononi/Omapere and Rawene/Omanaia water supply schemes," he says.

Level 2 restrictions mean that it is illegal for South Hokianga residents connected to Council water supplies to use automatic or unattended garden hoses, sprinklers and irrigation devices.

"We know that extra demands will be placed on Hokianga water supplies over summer. These restrictions aim to reduce water consumption so that we can delay, or avoid altogether, the need for more stringent restrictions later."

Mr Finch added that the Council is improving water supplies to the area. "In August, the Council committed to building a new $2.2 million water treatment plant for Rawene-Omanaia, which will include building extra raw-water storage facilities to reduce demand on the Petaka Stream during dry weather."

Residents can apply to be exempted from the water restrictions, although these will be granted only in exceptional circumstances. To be exempted, applicants must demonstrate significant hardship and have no practical alternative water source. For more details and to apply for an exemption, go to http://www.fndc.govt.nz/savewater

Find out more on water restrictions in your area and tips on saving water on the Be Waterwise Whakanuia to whakaaro ki te wai website bewaterwise.org.nz/

To tell the Council about water leaks or breaches to water restrictions phone 0800 920 029.