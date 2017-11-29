Summer hotspot to cool off opens

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 14:35

There is a new place to beat the heat this summer with today’s splash pad opening at Lloyd Elsmore Park Pool and Leisure Centre in Pakuranga, delivered through a strategic partnership announced in August 2017 between Auckland Council and ANZ.

The opening was celebrated by representatives from both partners, including Mayor Phil Goff and ANZ Retail and Business Banking Managing Director Antonia Watson, as well as kaumÄtua.

Also in attendance was one of the Auckland Council and ANZ ‘Design a Rashie’ competition winners. Seven-year-old Olivia Morfett and her classmates from Macleans Primary School were excited to be the first to make a splash in the new facility.

A second splash pad will open as part of the partnership at the Stanmore Bay Pool and Leisure Centre in WhangaparÄoa on 15 December 2017.

Mayor Phil Goff says the two new splash pads are a win for Auckland families, offering kids a safe and active way to have fun this summer.

"The new splash pads are a fantastic addition to the local communities and will be a hit over the coming warmer months. They are designed to get Aucklanders active with their families to enhance health and wellbeing and bring communities together.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank ANZ for enabling us to deliver this project."

Ms Watson says ANZ’s investment in the splash pads is in line with the bank’s strategic partnership with the council to make Auckland a great place to live.

"As New Zealand’s largest bank, we are always looking for new ways to give back to the local communities.

"Auckland is growing rapidly and we are pleased to help develop more public shared spaces, so children and families can enjoy time together.

"The splash pads are opening just in time for summer so local children will be able to have a fun and safe place to play and cool off," Ms Watson says.

The splash pads are built within the current Auckland Council leisure centre grounds at Pakuranga and Stanmore Bay. Both offer an array of play features, including fountains, mist sprayers and elevated structures, designed to provide children of all ages and abilities with a free, safe and accessible fun water play area.

There are also landscaped picnic areas, which are perfect for families to come together and relax.