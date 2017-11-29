Unexplained death Edmonds Park, Christchurch

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 14:47

The investigation into the unexplained death of a man in Edmonds Park in Christchurch continues.

There are cordons in place on Aldwins and Ferry Road, Ferry Road is closed on the city side near Aldwins Road.

A formal identification process is underway.

Police are aware of speculation in the community, however the investigation is still in its early stages and further information will be released in due course.

Police are currently speaking to a number of people and are not actively seeking anyone else in relation to the death.

Anyone who was in the area in the early hours of this morning between 2 and 3.30am, who may have seen anything unusual is being urged to contact their nearest police station or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- Senior Sergeant Jason Stewart.