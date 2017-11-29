Body found in Lake Benmore

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 14:56

A man’s body has been found in Lake Benmore during the search for missing man George Agnew.

The body was found at approximately 9:30am today in the Haldon Arm of the lake.

Police would like to extend their sympathies to the man’s family at this time and thank all those involved in the search.

While it is believed to be the body of Mr Agnew, a formal identification process will be carried out to determine identity.

The matter will then be referred to the Coroner.